23-year veteran's ambush on Bron Breakker completely backfires on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker had his hands full on WWE RAW, but rather than running away from it, he fully embraced the challenge. This week, he took down the top faction on RAW as a 23-year veteran's plan completely backfired.

Breakker was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond, and he was quickly cut off by Finn Balor, who has been targeting the Intercontinental Champion. He told Bron that the only reason he remains the IC Champion is that The Judgment Day has allowed it to happen.

Balor, a 23-year veteran of the wrestling business, set a trap for Bron Breakker as The Judgment Day ambushed him. However, this plan completely backfired, and it led to Breakker nearly spearing Finn Balor, only for Dominik Mysterio to intervene and save him.

Unfortunately for the other Judgment Day star, Carlito, things didn't go as well, as he took a brutal spear. There aren't any stars in wrestling who can do the spear as good as the Intercontinental Champion.

Bron Breakker essentially responded to Balor in the interview (pre-ambush) that he is the Intercontinental Champion because he's "the dog."

It will be interesting to see when this clash happens. It seems unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 41, as we're still a month-and-a-half away from The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

