  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 23-year veteran's ambush on Bron Breakker completely backfires on WWE RAW

23-year veteran's ambush on Bron Breakker completely backfires on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:05 GMT
The Intercontinental Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The Intercontinental Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Bron Breakker had his hands full on WWE RAW, but rather than running away from it, he fully embraced the challenge. This week, he took down the top faction on RAW as a 23-year veteran's plan completely backfired.

Ad

Breakker was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond, and he was quickly cut off by Finn Balor, who has been targeting the Intercontinental Champion. He told Bron that the only reason he remains the IC Champion is that The Judgment Day has allowed it to happen.

Balor, a 23-year veteran of the wrestling business, set a trap for Bron Breakker as The Judgment Day ambushed him. However, this plan completely backfired, and it led to Breakker nearly spearing Finn Balor, only for Dominik Mysterio to intervene and save him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Unfortunately for the other Judgment Day star, Carlito, things didn't go as well, as he took a brutal spear. There aren't any stars in wrestling who can do the spear as good as the Intercontinental Champion.

Bron Breakker essentially responded to Balor in the interview (pre-ambush) that he is the Intercontinental Champion because he's "the dog."

It will be interesting to see when this clash happens. It seems unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 41, as we're still a month-and-a-half away from The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी