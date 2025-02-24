23-year WWE veteran returning at Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Kevin Owens is possible, says legend

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to face each other in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Bully Ray believes Randy Orton could finally make his return at the premium live event during this clash, but he is worried about one thing.

Owens has been on an unhinged run in the sports entertainment juggernaut in the last few months, taking his frustrations out on Orton, Cody Rhodes, and most recently, Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter reignited his rivalry with Zayn after the latter's loss against CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW, hitting him with a brutal Package Piledriver.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that Randy Orton, who hasn't been seen in WWE since Kevin Owens' attack in November 2024, could show up in Toronto to get his retribution on KO.

However, the veteran feels fans at Rogers Centre may not be too pleased to see Orton decimate a Canadian star at the event and WWE needs to take steps to avoid a possible backlash.

"If Randy Orton gets involved in a match between Kevin and Sami in Canada, what kind of reaction is that going to get?. You think Canadian wrestling fans are going to be pi**ed off that Randy took Kevin out of the match? Imagine Kevin is beating the s**t out of Sami with a chair on the floor right, and enough is enough and somebody has to do something about it."

He continued further:

"He’s about to give him the Package Piledriver on the announce table, Randy Orton’s music hits. Randy will get the pop for making that save, but you have to set it up the right way, that people won’t be mad that Randy’s coming in on a Canadian," said Bully Ray. [H/T - PWMania]

Potential worrying update on WWE legend Randy Orton

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes gave an update on Randy Orton, saying that The Viper's current WWE absence may not be storyline-related.

"I hate speculating on injuries. I don't have anything concrete but I do believe there's something keeping him off TV that's not related to a storyline." [From 12:47 onward]

It remains to be seen if Orton makes an appearance at Elimination Chamber and sets up a feud with Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 41.

