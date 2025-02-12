Backstage update on Randy Orton's WWE status (Exclusive)

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE television in months. The Viper last worked the November 8 episode of SmackDown. He took a piledriver from Kevin Owens before being stretchered out of the arena.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Randy Orton's WWE status. The wrestling insider noted that Orton's absence isn't storyline-related.

"I hate speculating on injuries. I don't have anything concrete but I do believe there's something keeping him off TV that's not related to a storyline." [From 12:47 onward]

Randy Orton's WWE return was heavily speculated for Royal Rumble 2025 but it didn't happen. On a previous episode, WrestleVotes noted that the former 14-time world champion wasn't ready to return to TV.

"I've heard some stuff on Randy that I don't want to speculate, so I don't want to put out there yet. Nothing serious, but I just don't think he was ready to come back to TV yet.

Fans will have to wait to see if Orton returns to WWE on the road to Elimination Chamber 2025.

