Backstage update on Randy Orton and Becky Lynch not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

Randy Orton and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names in WWE. Fans wanted to see these two pop up at Royal Rumble 2025. However, there wasn't any sighting of The Viper or The Man at the PLE.

Randy Orton hasn't been seen since he took a piledriver from Kevin Owens on the November 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown. As for Lynch, The Man last competed in a WWE ring on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Randy Orton and Becky Lynch not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

"I've heard some stuff on Randy that I don't want to speculate, so I don't want to put out there yet. Nothing serious, but I just don't think he was ready to come back to TV yet. And as far as Becky, it might be right place, right time. And they didn't want to overdo it with the surprises."

He continued:

"You know, you got Charlotte and Jordynne Grace and Alexa Bliss and a couple of other people. So maybe they're saving her for Toronto or something like that. So I just think it was a mix of situations there." [From 07:55 onwards]

Speaking of Kevin Owens, The Prizefighter dished the same punishment to best friend Sami Zayn last night on RAW. Fans will have to wait to see if KO addresses his assault this week on the blue brand.

