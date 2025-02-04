  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • Backstage update on Randy Orton and Becky Lynch not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

Backstage update on Randy Orton and Becky Lynch not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 04, 2025 08:26 GMT
Randy Orton and Becky Lynch didn
Randy Orton and Becky Lynch didn't appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Images via WWE.com)

Randy Orton and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names in WWE. Fans wanted to see these two pop up at Royal Rumble 2025. However, there wasn't any sighting of The Viper or The Man at the PLE.

Randy Orton hasn't been seen since he took a piledriver from Kevin Owens on the November 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown. As for Lynch, The Man last competed in a WWE ring on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on Randy Orton and Becky Lynch not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

"I've heard some stuff on Randy that I don't want to speculate, so I don't want to put out there yet. Nothing serious, but I just don't think he was ready to come back to TV yet. And as far as Becky, it might be right place, right time. And they didn't want to overdo it with the surprises."
also-read-trending Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

He continued:

"You know, you got Charlotte and Jordynne Grace and Alexa Bliss and a couple of other people. So maybe they're saving her for Toronto or something like that. So I just think it was a mix of situations there." [From 07:55 onwards]
youtube-cover

Speaking of Kevin Owens, The Prizefighter dished the same punishment to best friend Sami Zayn last night on RAW. Fans will have to wait to see if KO addresses his assault this week on the blue brand.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी