24-year-old released female WWE Superstar makes major announcement about her future in wrestling

A released WWE Superstar has made a major announcement about her future in the ring. Xia Brookside, the former NXT UK star, has announced that she will make her way to the USA to accept bookings there.

Brookside has been a part of WWE ever since 2018, at the young age of 19. She was a part of the second WWE Mae Young Classic in 2018, where she lost to Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY) in the first round. She was still added to the NXT UK roster, where she competed for the NXT UK Women's Title but lost her chances.

She stayed in the brand from 2018 to 2022. WWE released her when it was announced that NXT UK was going into hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe.

While Xia Brookside has been wrestling in Stardom, she has also been a part of several indie promotions where she has made appearances. However, the star has mostly been in the United Kingdom since the closing of NXT UK, while going to some other countries but mostly staying outside the US.

She has now announced that she will take bookings in the United States from July 2023 and will be based in Orlando, Florida. She also requested bookings for wrestling events and signings.

Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド @XiaBrookside



I am officially taking bookings from July 2023 in America!!!



I will be based in Orlando Florida



DM me for wrestling events & signings!



Please RT and Tag any companies you want to see me at! 🏻 Xia BrooksideI am officially taking bookings from July 2023 in America!!!I will be based in Orlando FloridaDM me for wrestling events & signings!Please RT and Tag any companies you want to see me at! Xia Brookside ✈️🇺🇸I am officially taking bookings from July 2023 in America!!! ✨ I will be based in Orlando Florida ✨ DM me for wrestling events & signings! Please RT and Tag any companies you want to see me at! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/N3jBPNCunS

When a fan asked her if she was still with Stardom, she said she would travel back and forth doing tours.

Xia Brookside opened up about life outside WWE recently

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia Brookside opened up about her life in wrestling outside WWE.

"I wouldn't say it's scary. The first place I call was All-Star Wrestling. It's not on the scale the Legends show was. But it's the town shows, it's the camps, it's where I started, it's where I first watched wrestling. I feel like everyone has their home, and for me, that's my home. So I was like, 'I'm gonna go back there, I'm gonna have fun, I'm gonna re-trigger my love, I'm gonna re-find myself.' Everything is on a different scale, but what you get from them can be the same."

SJ Evans @nikjaw Hopefully get to see you wrestle again in the future! 🏻 @XiaBrookside great seeing you perform last night at @SlammastersWres . You’re the quintessential heelHopefully get to see you wrestle again in the future! @XiaBrookside great seeing you perform last night at @SlammastersWres. You’re the quintessential heel 😈 Hopefully get to see you wrestle again in the future! 💪🏻 https://t.co/KEDACcVnEW

When she gets back to the US, given her age, Triple H might even hire her back before too long.

What's your favorite Xia Brookside match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes