24-year-old rising WWE star sends inspiring message for the fans

A current rising star in WWE has an inspiring message for her fans.

Ever since signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Nikkita Lyons has proven herself to be one of the rising stars in the company. She has been impressive in the ring and is one of the standout athletes on the NXT roster.

Her star power was on the run when she was brutally attacked backstage during an episode of WWE NXT. She suffered a serious injury in the process that took her out of action for several months.

Nikkita Lyons recently returned to the ring from injury and confronted the woman responsible for injuring her, Blair Davenport. The two women even faced each other recently in a match, which resulted in Davenport picking up the win.

Following the loss, the 24-year-old took to social media to deliver an inspiring message to her fanbase.

"My roar will never be silenced. Like Rocky said, it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Nikkita Lyons' loss to Blair Davenport on WWE NXT was her first loss in 391 days

Since her arrival in NXT, Lyons has dominated the roster in singles competition and has picked up many notable wins. She has rarely lost on television and has looked against all her opponents.

However, Blair Davenport was able to overcome her during their recent bout. This loss to Davenport was her first singles loss in 391 days. Her last singles loss was against her tag team partner, Zoey Stark, on December 14, 2022. She has, in fact, won eight of her last ten televised matches, with her two losses coming against Stark and Davenport.

It looks like her rivalry with Blair Davenport is far from over after her recent loss on WWE NXT.

