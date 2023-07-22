24-year-old star claims Charlotte Flair is "the best to ever do it" in WWE; says a match against her would be a "banger"

A 24-year-old WWE Superstar recently claimed that Charlotte Flair is the greatest of all time.

Flair returned to confront Asuka as she was presented with the WWE Women's Championship by Adam Pearce. Flair went on hiatus after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on RAW.

Speaking on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed that she believes that Charlotte Flair is the best superstar ever and added that a match between them would be a "banger".

"If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead. There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She's the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people's opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we'd have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair sends warning to Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions in May.

The EST defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but The Empress of Tomorrow got her revenge the following month in Saudi Arabia. Belair has been trying to get a rematch for the title but Flair's return has made that task difficult. Belair issued a warning to Flair ahead of a recent edition of SmackDown.

"You started some sh*t, and me finishing that sh*t does not make you a victim. It means you tried the wrong b*tch," Belair said.

It was announced earlier today that Asuka will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Belair and Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. It will be fascinating to see which superstar leaves the premium live event as the WWE Women's Champion on August 5th.

