Charlotte Flair makes a cheeky comment about her dad after in-ring return on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took a light-hearted jab at her father, Ric Flair, after her match with Lacey Evans this week on SmackDown.

The Queen made her in-ring return after WrestleMania this Friday night against the formidable Evans. Flair was at her dominant best as she tossed around her opponent inside the ring. Finally, she locked in Figure Eight, forcing Lacey to tap out.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with The Queen after the match. Charlotte addressed the encounter and stated that her father, Ric Flair, must have enjoyed the match. She was referencing a storyline from back in 2021 when The Nature Boy had sided with Lacey.

The two stars were set for a showdown at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship, but the plans were scrapped after Evans went on a maternity break.

"Well, I wanna go back to Lacey first. I know my dad enjoyed that match (winks). Definitely left him at home." [From 0:22 - 0:28]

You can watch the full video here:

Charlotte Flair has turned her attention to Asuka

Even after winning the match this week, Charlotte Flair had little time to celebrate as WWE Women's Champion Asuka blindsided her.

During the same interview, The Queen addressed the attack and stated that she was ready for this devious version of The Empress of Tomorrow.

"As for Asuka, she knows I have her number. She's never beaten me. Actions speak louder than words. That's why she attacked me from behind. My actions next week will be to face her face-to-face. I know this is a different Asuka, I know it's a more devious Asuka. But this is a different Charlotte Flair. And diamonds are forever. Woo!" [From 0:29 - 0:50]

The two women are set to battle it out for the WWE Women's Championship next week on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Do you think Charlotte will overcome Asuka once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes