24-year-old star makes a bold claim about making history following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars are returning to Australia for the first time in over five years in the coming week. Meanwhile, a popular star made a bold claim about making history following the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton joined WWE's main roster after her stellar debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She signed with Friday Night SmackDown and successfully stacked wins against credible opponents in the division over the past few weeks.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega in a qualifier match and earned the right to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth. After the show, she made a bold claim of making history by becoming the youngest winner:

"Brb on my way to Perth Australia to become THE YOUNGEST ELIMINATION CHAMBER WINNER EVER!!!!!!!"

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old star could potentially make history if she wins the chamber match. In 2018, Alexa Bliss won the inaugural gimmick match and was the youngest winner of the said match.

It will be interesting to see if The Buff Barbie can make history in Perth by breaking Bliss' record.

Dutch Mantell on Tiffany Stratton's main roster debut on WWE SmackDown

The Buff Barbie had a fantastic run on the developmental brand within less than a year after she returned from injury. Tiffany Stratton became the WWE NXT Women's Champion and headlined a premium live event alongside Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Later, she also received her main roster call-up following WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and signed with Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heavily praised the 24-year-old rising star and talked about her debut on the brand:

"[Bayley] She got a huge pop at the pay-per-view too. Not changing the subject but that Tiffany Stratton girl, that's the first time I've seen her. She is a star in the making."

The future seems bright for the star, as fans and critics have often praised the former champion.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comments section below.