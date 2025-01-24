24-year-old WWE star involved in major dark match after TNA Wrestling goes off the air

WWE recently announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling, allowing talents to crossover to their respective shows. It continued following the latest episode of iMPACT! at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The very first event following the announcement was Genesis held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Several WWE stars appeared during the show such as Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Nathan Frazer, Axiom and Cora Jade.

Even Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield interfered in the main event match between Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, and Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship.

On Thursday's episode of iMPACT!, Cora Jade appeared and distracted Masha Slamovich during her six-woman tag team match with Spitfire against Rosemary and Ash & Heather By Elegance.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

According to multiple reports, Jade was also in action later in the show, defeating Hyan in a dark match. It was the 24-year-old star's first match back in TNA Wrestling since October 2019 when she lost to Havok at Prelude to Glory. She was known back then as Elayna Black.

Expand Tweet

It seems like Cora Jade will be challenging Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Slamovich already appeared at ringside on the January 14 episode of NXT.

Cora Jade reacts to Masha Slamovich's WWE NXT appearance

Speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, Cora Jade sent a message to Masha Slamovich following the TNA Knockouts Champion's appearance on NXT. Jade took a shot at the champ and was very confident about a potential matchup.

"Honestly, it’s a good thing because I’m going to show Masha, just like I said, what a true star is. And I’m sure the NXT Universe will get to witness one hell of a match eventually. I’ve got my eyes on that TNA Knockouts Championship,” Jade said. [H/T WrestleZone]

It will interesting to see how often the partnership of WWE and TNA Wrestling affects all the stars involved. There are a lot of potential matches and surprise returns such as Nic Nemeth, The Hardy Boys, Eric Young, Mustafa Ali, A.J. Francis and Ash by Elegance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback