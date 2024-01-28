24-year-old WWE star shares 3-word message after making Royal Rumble debut

WWE Royal Rumble turned out to be another successful premium live event for the company. A 24-year-old star reacted to their Royal Rumble debut after the show. This was WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton.

Fans saw Bayley win her first Rumble to get a chance to headline WrestleMania 40. She put in the hard work for more than two years to earn the spot.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes scored his second consecutive Royal Rumble win on Saturday night. He will likely challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Tiffany Stratton made her Royal Rumble debut on Saturday as the 29th entrant in the women’s match. She eliminated fellow NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez from the ring before being taken out by Bayley.

Following her iconic appearance, Stratton took to Twitter to reflect on her debut. She sent the following 3-word message to her fans:

"What a night 🤩"

Check out Tiffany Startton’s tweet below:

Tiffany has been one of the top performers in NXT. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion who lost the title to Becky Lynch last year. The loss still proved to be a big boost in her career so far.

Tiffany Stratton had a tough start to 2024 before her WWE Royal Rumble debut

The former NXT Women’s Champion had a tough start to 2024. She faced off against Fallon Henley at NXT New Year’s Evil in a "ranch hand or servant for a day" match.

Stratton lost the match to Henley, ending up in a nightmare job for The Buff Barbie. She had to serve as a ranch hand for a day, and photos and videos from WWE suggest she did not have a good day.

Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the 24-year-old superstar. It certainly looks like the WWE creative team has a lot of faith in her abilities.

