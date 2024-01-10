Photo: Former Women's Champion breaks silence after embarrassing punishment on recent WWE show

A former Women's Champion broke her silence after a humiliating punishment on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

At NXT New Year's Evil, Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley battled once again. But, on this particular occasion, the match carried a stipulation. The loser would need to work as a support (servant or farm hand) to the other for a day. Henley eventually won the match, consigning Tiffany to the most embarrassing punishment imaginable: Henley's "Ranch Hand for the Day."

In a hilarious three-part video series, the former NXT Women's Champion found herself at the horse stables all decked out in her usual pink glitz and glam attire. The Buff Barbie struggled with farm chores like attempting to brush a horse with a lot of dung shown in the second segment.

In the final video segment, the 24-year-old WWE star was left with "muck duty" trying to rake horse dung with a dainty little shovel. As she stumbled out of the stall (looking not particularly humbled but very annoyed with Fallon Henley), fate had one last humiliation in store.

Tiffany Stratton tripped over her sparkling boots and landed in horse dung, followed by a dramatic meltdown. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Buff Barbie after the WWE show shared she didn't have the greatest time on the ranch with before and after photos about her experience.

"How it started vs how it ended.. 🫠," she wrote.

You can check out the former NXT Women's Champion tweet below:

Rene Dupree believes WWE should move Tiffany Stratton to the main roster following Charlotte Flair's injury

The 14-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair suffered a horrible knee injury after facing Asuka on a SmackDown episode in December 2023.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that The Queen will be out of in-ring competition for almost nine months due to the injury.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree mentioned that it's time for the company to promote Stratton to the main roster following Flair's injury ahead of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

"Great time to bring up that Tiffany Stratton. Yep. Maybe you should sign a girl like [independent wrestler] Seleziya Sparx. I've seen her. I give her my stamp of approval," he said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if World Wrestling Entertainment pushes The Buff Barbie to the main roster ahead of making her way into the 30-woman contest on January 27, 2024.

