WWE calling up 24-year-old top NXT Superstar following Charlotte Flair's injury ahead of WrestleMania 40 should happen, believes veteran

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes WWE should move Tiffany Stratton to the main roster following Charlotte Flair's injury.

Nearly two weeks ago, The Queen went head-to-head against Asuka on SmackDown. A top rope spot went wrong during the match, resulting in the two superstars landing awkwardly on the mat. Flair's leg appeared to suffer an injury during the fall as her leg hit the ropes. WWE later announced that the 37-year-old had sustained a knee injury and would be out of action for nine months.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed Flair's injury ahead of Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. He claimed it was a "great time" for the company to promote former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to the main roster.

"Great time to bring up that Tiffany Stratton. Yep. Maybe you should sign a girl like [independent wrestler] Seleziya Sparx. I've seen her. I give her my stamp of approval," he said. [1:11:11 - 1:11:25]

WWE star Charlotte Flair suffered three different knee injuries

While discussing Charlotte Flair's situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more details regarding the severity of her injuries. He claimed The Queen suffered three different knee injuries.

Meltzer stated that the 37-year-old tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the botched spot.

"Let me touch on Charlotte Flair really quick. She has not had surgery yet, but she has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, so that is her injuries. I just wanted to get that out. Hopefully, she can get that out -- I know they said on the SmackDown show, 9 months ... it's a while, and it's never a good time to have an injury," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

