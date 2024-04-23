24-year veteran tipped for the WWE Hall of Fame following surprise mention on RAW

A former Women's Champion who has been in the professional wrestling industry for 24 years was tipped for the WWE Hall of Fame after being surprisingly mentioned on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The veteran being discussed here is Gail Kim, who is signed to TNA Wrestling and serves as a producer and occasional on-screen talent. The 47-year-old female star became the first Diva to win a Women's Championship in the Stamford-based promotion twenty-one years ago.

Earlier this year, the former TNA Knockouts Champion also counted herself out of the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match in an interview. Last night before the Women's World Champion Battle Royal kicked off, RAW announcer Michael Cole acknowledged Gail Kim winning the title in 2003.

After the red brand show, current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace took to X/Twitter to share her reaction to the 47-year-old's surprising mention by the legendary commentator. Since Gail Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016, Grace tipped her for the WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"Gail Kim mention - HOF when? 🔥," she wrote.

Natalya reacts to Gail Kim's mention on WWE RAW

Former Divas Champion Natalya also reacted to the TNA Hall of Famer's namedrop on Monday Night RAW.

The Queen of Harts also participated in the Battle Royal to determine the new Women's World Champion but failed to emerge victorious. It was Becky Lynch who won the multi-woman gimmick match to hold Rhea Ripley's vacant title.

The former champion was head over heels after Michael Cole mentioned Gail Kim on television, and she shared a message for the 47-year-old veteran on her official Twitter/X account.

"We love @gailkimITSME 🫶🏻," wrote Natalya.

It will be interesting to see if Gail Kim gets inducted into the prestigious club in the future.

