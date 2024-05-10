240-pound star makes fun of Bayley for being left off SummerSlam poster

A WWE star made fun of Bayley after she was not featured on the SummerSlam poster. This star claimed that the WWE is disrespecting the Role Model.

Ever since her return to the WWE, Nia Jax has been a destructive force in her quest to win the Women's World Championship. However, she has consistently fallen short of winning the title. Her impressive in-ring skills got her drafted to SmackDown, where the 240-pound star immediately made her intentions known by attacking Bayley.

Recently, WWE posted the poster for SummerSlam 2024 and announced that tickets for the event are on sale. The graphic included Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, The Miz, and Jade Cargill. However, the Role Model was excluded despite being the WWE Women's Champion.

Nia Jax immediately reacted by taking a shot at the Role Model for being left off another poster.

"Haha ANOTHER poster they didn’t put dumb @itsBayleyWWE face on AND she’s the current champ the disrespect!" she wrote.

This comes after the Role Model was left off the WrestleMania 40 poster despite being in one of the key matches on the show. She was also left off the Royal Rumble 2024 poster.

Sam Roberts feels that Tiffany Stratton should dethrone Bayley

Despite just arriving on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton is already proving herself against some of the biggest stars in the company. She already received a title shot at WWE Backlash, and despite coming up short, she gave an impressive performance.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts feels Tiffany Stratton should win Queen of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and then cash in to dethrone Bayley.

"I kinda think that Tiffany Stratton should win Money in the Bank and Queen of the Ring. And you might think I'm crazy, but I'm not. I think Tiffany should win it all in a single year. I think Tiffany should win Queen of the Ring. I think she should not get a shot at the title or she should get another shot at Bayley and it doesn't go her way," he said.

He continued:

"I think she responds by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and I think, eventually, you know, she's got a pink rhinestone briefcase, she's got a crown, and then before the end of the year, she cashes in on Bayley, she wins the WWE Women's Championship, and now Tiffany Stratton has won the Queen of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the WWE Women's Championship all in one year."

It will be interesting to see if Stratton will be able to win it all within a year and live up to her potential.

