Ex-champion could dethrone Bayley, says WWE personality, after winning Money in the Bank and Queen of the Ring

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks Tiffany Stratton should be the one to end Bayley's Women's Championship reign. He also discussed how the potential angle could play out.

The Center of the Universe has been one of the fastest-rising stars on SmackDown since joining the main roster a few months ago. Last Saturday, she competed in a Triple Threat WWE Women's Championship match against Naomi and Bayley at Backlash France. However, she failed to capture the title.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said the former NXT Women's Champion should win the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

"I kinda think that Tiffany Stratton should win Money in the Bank and Queen of the Ring. And you might think I'm crazy, but I'm not. I think Tiffany should win it all in a single year. I think Tiffany should win Queen of the Ring. I think she should not get a shot at the title or she should get another shot at Bayley and it doesn't go her way," he said.

The 40-year-old added that Stratton could later secure the Money in the Bank briefcase and use it to win Bayley's Women's Title.

"I think she responds by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and I think, eventually, you know, she's got a pink rhinestone briefcase, she's got a crown, and then before the end of the year, she cashes in on Bayley, she wins the WWE Women's Championship, and now Tiffany Stratton has won the Queen of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the WWE Women's Championship all in one year." [1:01:08 - 1:01:51]

Tiffany Stratton wants a dream match against WWE legend

While Tiffany Stratton has already shared the ring with several top current superstars, including Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Bayley, she dreams of going head-to-head with former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed why she would love to lock horns with the 37-year-old retired superstar.

"I'm going to have to go with Kelly Kelly. I just feel like there's so much correlation, similarities, there," she said.

Kelly Kelly has made several sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years. She last competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, the veteran recently revealed that she would be open to returning to the wrestling ring. It would be interesting to see if Stratton's wish would come true.

