25-time WWE champion confirms this will be his last-ever Royal Rumble match before he retires; wants WrestleMania main event before farewell

A 25-time WWE champion has confirmed that he will be wrestling in his last-ever Royal Rumble Match this weekend before his retirement. The star wants to use it to get to the main event of WrestleMania as well.

It's time for John Cena's Farewell Tour to kick off. He's doing so in a big way as he has promised that his career will end this year. The star will have one last wrestling run that will then let him go out the way he wants. But before that, he wants to wrestle in his last-ever Royal Rumble Match.

Cena revealed that he's taking inspiration from Pat McAfee for this weekend. He put up a picture of all of the gear that he would be using during his Farewell Tour before the end of his career. The star said that this would be his last-ever Royal Rumble and he wanted to use it to punch a ticket to WrestleMania's main event for one last time.

Trending

"Took some inspiration from my friend @PatMcAfeeShow for #RoyalRumble weekend. This one is my last… let’s punch a ticket to the Main Event of #WrestleMania," Cena wrote.

Expand Tweet

It's time to say farewell as the WWE legend gets ready to hang up his boots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback