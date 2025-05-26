  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sol Ruca
  • 25-year-old champion retains title against top WWE star at Battleground after near-disaster

25-year-old champion retains title against top WWE star at Battleground after near-disaster

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 26, 2025 00:41 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix

A 25-year-old champion had her first title defense in WWE at the Battleground show, just one night after Saturday Night's Main Event. It ended with a successful defense but nearly went the opposite way.

Ad

The opening match of NXT Battleground saw the recently-crowned NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca, defend her title against the inaugural North American Champion, Kelani Jordan. The latter had defeated Zaria, Sol Ruca's partner, to earn a title shot.

The two women proved why NXT has the most stacked division in all of WWE. In the end, however, it was Sol Ruca who had her first title defense after Zaria nearly (accidentally) cost her the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

It wasn't intentional from Zaria, but the referee caught her red-handed when she moved Sol Ruca out of the way when Kelani Jordan was launching herself from the top.

This directly led to the WWE official ejecting Zaria from the ringside area. But as Sol Ruca was looking on, Kelani Jordan very nearly took full advantage to reclaim her NXT Women's North American Championship. However, it didn't happen in the end, and Sol Ruca ended up retaining her title.

Ad

It certainly set the tone for an epic show in Tampa.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications