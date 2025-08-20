25-year-old ex-WWE star set to make MMA debut

WWE Superstars often explore other options in combat sports following their release or exit from the company. Recently, it was announced that Gable Steveson is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in September 2025.

In 2021, Gable Steveson signed a contract with WWE, marking the start of his journey as an in-ring performer. While he was moved to Monday Night RAW, he never competed on the show and later got moved to the developmental brand under the new regime.

In 2024, the 25-year-old star was released from his contract and got a fresh start with the NFL's Buffalo Bills, which unfortunately went nowhere as he was released in the coming months. Recently, Legacy Fighting Alliance announced that Steveson is set to make his MMA debut in September 2025.

While the opponent wasn't mentioned, LFA's X account revealed that the 25-year-old former WWE star has signed with their promotion. Later, Steveson cut a promo and hyped up his upcoming debut at LFA 217 on 12th September 2025.

"#LFA217 Takes place Friday, September 12th at the @MysticLake Casino Hotel in #PriorLake #Minnesota," LFA tweeted on X.

LFA @LFAfighting Gable Steveson 🥇 @gablesteveson1 Get your tickets: #LFA217 Takes place Friday, September 12th at the @MysticLake Casino Hotel in #PriorLake #Minnesota 📲 @UFCFightPass #LFAPriorLake #LFA217

It'll be interesting to see which star faces Steveson in his MMA debut.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had high hopes for Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson was touted to be the next Kurt Angle in the Stamford-based promotion due to their similar background. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old star never transitioned fully as an in-ring performer. While he was working on the developmental brand, management paired him up with the Olympic gold medalist for a segment in 2022.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 56-year-old legend spoke highly of Gable Steveson. Moreover, Angle wanted Stevenson to have a stoic career in the world of professional wrestling. The interview was conducted in 2023 before the rising star's release from WWE.

"He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely," Angle said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

It'll be interesting to see if Steveson ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion for another run.

