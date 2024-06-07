25-year-old rising WWE star sends message ahead of first-ever inaugural title match

A rising WWE star is set to compete in an inaugural title match. She sent a message ahead of it.

Kelani Jordan has been an up-and-coming star in NXT. She participated in the Breakout Tournament, making it to the final before losing to Lola Vice. She has since been involved in multiple storylines and big matches against Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, and many more.

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that it would crown its first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. After weeks of grueling matches, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin would compete at NXT Battleground.

Trending

Ahead of this monumental match, Jordan took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"There’s so much beauty in being an underdog. The underdog is fueled by doubt. The underdog has been through adversity and always prevails. You can’t tell an underdog what they can and can’t do. Now it’s time to go get what’s mine," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kelani Jordan never expected to get into wrestling before WWE tryout

Before Kelani Jordan joined the WWE, she was a gymnast at Michigan State, where she gained popularity. The 25-year-old then decided to try out for the Stamford-based promotion and attended the Nashville 2022 tryout during SummerSlam weekend. She was selected and made her NXT Level Up debut in May the following year.

Kelani recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio, opening up about how she got into professional wrestling.

"I didn't ever expect to get into wrestling in the first place," she said. "I watched it a little bit growing up, but then I did gymnastics in college and I got this message on Instagram and I thought, 'Why not try?' I think it's awesome to have a brand where I'm homegrown," Jordan explained. "Learning this is completely new to me so it's cool to be able to come in when NXT is on this rise," she wrote.

Kelani Jordan will have to deliver the performance of her life if she is to emerge from NXT Battleground as the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback