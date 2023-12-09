25-year-old star "didn't ever expect to get into wrestling" before WWE tryout

WWE has given many wrestlers a platform to build themselves and become the next household name in sports entertainment. 25-year-old Kelani Jordan is one of the many superstars who have benefited from WWE’s recruiting program.

Jordan has found herself working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry in a short period. She has been making an impact on WWE NXT and has performed in some big matches.

The former gymnast gained popularity during her time at Michigan State and attended the Nashville tryout over the 2022 SummerSlam weekend. She made her NXT Level Up debut in May 2023.

Kelani recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about her journey into professional wrestling. She noted that she never planned on becoming a wrestler before her WWE tryout:

"I didn't ever expect to get into wrestling in the first place," she said. "I watched it a little bit growing up, but then I did gymnastics in college and I got this message on Instagram and I thought, 'Why not try?'"

She added that it felt great being part of a company where she’s homegrown.

"I think it's awesome to have a brand where I'm homegrown," Jordan explained. "Learning this is completely new to me so it's cool to be able to come in when NXT is on this rise." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kelani has had quite the ascent in WWE. She has become a top competitor in the NXT women’s division.

Kelani Jordan will be part of WWE NXT Deadline

NXT will host Deadline on Saturday night. It will be the final big event of the brand this year.

The show will host the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Kelani James will be one of the five competitors in the latter bout at Deadline.

She earned the spot by defeating Kiana James. Both women are on the rise in the company.

A win at the show will allow Kelani to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship. The latter turned many heads by defeating Becky Lynch for the title not too long ago.

Fans can expect Kelani Jordan to become a big deal in the company. She is young and has the athleticism and hunger to make it big in the industry.

