25-year-old star added to Dragon Lee's WWE debut match during WrestleMania weekend

Axiom was added to Dragon Lee's WWE debut match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

Ever since winning the NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee has been determined to prove that he is a fighting champion. Lee has been issuing a weekly open challenge for the last couple of episodes that had several NXT superstars brawling for the opportunity to answer the call.

Hence, Shawn Michaels agreed to allow Lee to pick four opponents to face at NXT Stand & Deliver. Last week, Wes Lee picked Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov. He then announced that this week on NXT, there would be a 20-man battle royal to determine the final participant for the match at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight's episode of NXT kicked off with the battle royal. The match started quickly as Dabba-Kato eliminated Quincy Elliott at the start of the match. Eliminations took place in quick succession thereafter.

Dijak looked impressive until he was eliminated by Odyssey Jones. Dijak then attacked Jones on the outside before sending him back into the ring to be eliminated.

Charlie Dempsey, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and Dabba-Kato were the final four participants. It took all three men to eliminate Dabba-Kato from the match. Dempsey was then eliminated by Axiom.

Axiom and Frazer put on an instant classic in the ring that had fans at the edge of their seats before Axiom eliminated Frazer to win the match.

The NXT North American Championship match looks stacked as Dragon Lee, Axiom, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov all aim for the chance to beat Wes Lee for the title.

