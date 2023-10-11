25-year-old star breaks silence following physical confrontation with The Undertaker

Last night, WWE put on a stacked episode of NXT, which featured stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and even The Undertaker. While many notable names were announced for the show beforehand, The Deadman's appearance was only teased, but he wasn't advertised for the show. Breakker has now shared his sentiments regarding the altercation.

The former NXT Champion was featured in multiple major angles on the show. He first stood toe to toe with The leader of Cenation. The two almost laid each other out in the middle of the ring before Breakker smartly evaded Cena. Breakker was booked in the main event, where he took on Carmello Hayes. When the dust settled, Hayes came out on top.

Breakker's night, however, didn't end there. He was confronted by none other than Big Evil himself, who didn't have any issues laying down the second-generation superstar. However, after the show went off the air, The Big Booty Nephew expressed his feelings on Instagram with a few photos and an appreciative caption showcasing his love for NXT.

"NXT🖤," wrote Breakker.

The Undertaker certainly gave Breakker a massive rub, and it would certainly be an honor for any star of today to share the screen with legends like The Undertaker and John Cena.

Why was The Undertaker featured on NXT?

Saying that this week's episode of NXT was star-studded would be an understatement. Featuring most of the company's top stars, WWE went all out with their ammunition for the 10/10 episode of NXT. While WWE has obviously not commented on it yet, it has been widely speculated and reported that this was an attempt to counter-program AEW Dynamite, which was going head-to-head with NXT this week.

The show started with Cody Rhodes making an announcement regarding his guest management next week. The announcement was interrupted by Ijla Dragunov and The Judgement Day. The match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragunov was made official with LA Knight as the guest referee. Later, John Cena shared a segment with Breakker, and Heyman also represented the young star. Carmello Hayes was featured with The Undertaker in the closing segment of the show.

AEW, on the other hand, didn't hold back either. Tony Khan was quite expressive in his intent of stacking up the show. Featuring title matches and many top segments, AEW put on a stellar show as well. Regardless of whatever show fans support, it is safe to say that it was a good night for wrestling fans.

What are your thoughts about The Undertaker's appearance on NXT? Would you like to see more of such episodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE