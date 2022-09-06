Edge to face 25-year-old star for the first time on next week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will take on Dominik Mysterio next week for the first time ever in singles competition.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, The Rated R Superstar teamed up with Rey Mysterio to face The Judgment Day in a tag team match. After the bout, Dominik shockingly turned heel by hitting the former with a low blow and attacking his father with a clothesline.

On the red brand this week, the Hall of Famer kicked off the show by calling out the 25-year-old star. Rhea Ripley then came out and introduced him as the newest member of The Judgment Day.

During Rey Mysterio's match against Damian Priest on the show, Dominik cost his father the match by jumping on the apron as the latter was about to hit The Archer of Infamy with the 619. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley provided more distractions, allowing Priest to gain the advantage and win the match.

After the bout, The Judgment Day challenged Edge to a match against Dominik on his behalf. Later in the show, the bout was made official for next week's episode of WWE RAW.

