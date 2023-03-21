25-year-old star predicts Roman Reigns' downfall; says Cody Rhodes may be in a "deep place"

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to do battle at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Austin Theory has shared his thoughts about their intense promo on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

Theory has been on a roll in WWE over the past year, and it looks like he is heading to the top of the roster in 2023. The United States Champion will defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. While that match will likely be the youngster's toughest challenge to date, he already has a few other big opponents on his target.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Theory was asked about who he would want to work with after The Cenation Leader. The champion responded that he wanted to take on Roman Reigns down the line.

"Roman Reigns. The Big Dog, The Tribal Chief, whatever you want to call him. That's it,” Theory said.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The 25-year-old star believes that Rhodes could put down Reigns, leading to the latter's downfall in the company.

"And you know, maybe Cody Rhodes puts down The Tribal Chief, that's something that I'm very interested in. Because when I've been asked about that match, that is, I'm a little caught up there, because I don't know man. I have, something tells me Cody might have it man. I think with enough fire and his dad being brought into this, that is his wheelhouse. That's what The American Nightmare’s you know, named after Dusty Rhodes," he added.

The American Nightmare is looking to finish the story at The Grandest Stage of Them All. A potential victory over Reigns could end up being the biggest of his career.

Austin Theory believes Cody Rhodes may be in a "deep place" after his promo with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have engaged in a war of words a couple of times on television, and their rivalry is developing extremely well. Fans have seen Reigns take some shots at Rhodes’ history with his dad, Dusty Rhodes, in recent weeks.

Austin Theory believes that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s words may have taken The American Nightmare to a dark place. Reigns' words could end up working against him if Cody finds his fire before WrestleMania 39, according to the RAW Superstar.

"And I think Roman Reigns bringing that in and saying, hey, you know, your dad taught me and he never talked about you, and he didn't teach you anything. Man, that's got to really take you know, a man to a deep place when that's his route, his fire, his why," Austin Theory added.

The Unproven One has a tall task ahead of him as he will look to outclass John Cena at The Show of Shows. A win over the veteran could certainly cement him as the face of the RAW brand.

