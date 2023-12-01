25-year-old star vows to achieve blockbuster WWE accomplishment "one day"

A rising WWE Superstar has set her sights on achieving a major accomplishment in the Stamford-based promotion one day.

The name in question is Lola Vice - a former MMA fighter and current NXT star. She took on Kelani Jordan in the final of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament on the second night of Halloween Havoc this year.

The 25-year-old female star emerged victorious from the tournament, securing a coveted opportunity to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

Adding to the significance of her victory, Lola Vice found herself gracing the poster of Halloween Havoc, marking her WWE poster debut. Embracing the spotlight, the Breakout tournament winner took to Twitter as her heart brimmed with pride looking at her face on the poster of Halloween Havoc.

The star simultaneously vowed to headline the Grandest Stage of the All WrestleMania one day.

"My first WWE poster 🥹 I will headline WrestleMania one day. #ViceCity," Vice wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Male WWE star flirted with Lola Vice in her attractive post

After emerging victorious over Kelani Jordan at NXT Halloween Havoc, the 25-year-old star has been flaunting her Breakout Tournament everywhere.

A week ago, Lola Vice posted pictures of herself enjoying her time on a jet ski while showcasing her Halloween Havov achievement.

Lexis King, the son of legendary Brian Pillman, left a flirty reply on Vice's post. While the 25-year-old female star didn't respond to King, the WWE Universe was visibly upset with him as they cursed the male star to get out of the comments.

Valkyria will put her NXT Women's title on the line at Deadline, where she will confront the winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge featuring Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan, and the victor of next week's Fatal-4-Way last chance match between Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, and Roxanne Perez.

Only time will tell if Lola Vice will go for the women's championship after the NXT Deadline show.

Do you think Lola Vice will headline WrestleMania someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

