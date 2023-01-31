25-year-old superstar accuses WWE authority figure of helping Edge during RAW assault

RAW opened with Cody Rhodes coming out to address his return and win at the WWE Royal Rumble. He was outnumbered as he was surrounded by the Judgment Day when Edge made his way out to help him. The ensuing chaos has now led to Dominik leveling an accusation at Adam Pearce.

Edge and Judgment Day have a lot of history. He was initially the one who founded the group but was thrown out when Finn Balor joined. Since then, in his numerous issues with them, he has been put out of action several times. The last time, he was forced to watch as they assaulted his real-life wife, Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, he returned and was the one to eliminate Balor and Damian Priest. Unfortunately, Balor returned to eliminate Edge, despite being eliminated from the match himself.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes was talking about his win when Judgment Day made their presence known. They were exchanging barbs when Edge came out to attack them, with Rhodes joining in.

Adam Pearce made his way out with security to separate them, but during the process, he pushed Dominik, and Edge used that momentum to throw him against the barricade.

Posting the moment on Twitter, Dominik demanded answers from the authority figure, implying he had purposefully helped Edge.

"@ScrapDaddyAP I want answers on why you helped @EdgeRatedR push into the barricade…" he wrote.

The Judgment Day has been a strong presence on RAW

While they currently don't hold any titles now, The Judgment Day has been a dominant presence on RAW.

Originally not that popular, the members have made a case for themselves as being among the most popular acts on the Red brand.

Dominik's questionable chemistry with Rhea Ripley, along with the confidence and cockiness of Balor and Priest, has made them a force to be reckoned with.

With Rhea Ripley now winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Charlotte Flair, it appears that the group only intends to increase its presence.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will defeat Charlotte at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

