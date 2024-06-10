25-year-old WWE star makes history at NXT Battleground

A 25-year-old WWE star made history at NXT Battleground: Las Vegas. This wrestler is touted as a promising star.

Ever since her debut, Kelani Jordan has been touted as the future of the women's division in NXT. Due to her athletic prowess, she has made an impact in such a short time. She constantly improves with each passing match. Jordan came close to winning the NXT Breakout tournament but came up short in the final against Lola Vice.

However, that loss did little to stop her momentum. When Ava announced the NXT Women's North American Championship, Kelani Jordan saw an opportunity to reach her potential. She participated in the NXT combine and did well for herself. She then managed to qualify for the six-woman ladder match at NXT Battleground alongside Michin, Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, Sol Ruca, and Lash Legend.

Trending

Tonight at the WWE NXT Battleground, all six women showcased their skills. There were plenty of good spots in the match. All the women formed a momentary partnership in the match and dumped Lash Legend onto a ladder, taking her out of the contest. In the end, it was Kelani Jordan who made history by becoming the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, the fans chanted that she deserved it, making it a wholesome moment for the young WWE star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback