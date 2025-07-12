NXT Superstar Sol Ruca made her SmackDown in-ring debut on the latest episode of the show and nearly got the win, but Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez cost her the match. A WWE veteran got the victory instead.

At Evolution, Raquel and Roxanne Perez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Zaruca, The Kabuki Warriors, and the recently formed team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. A Fatal Four-Way Match was held on the blue brand this week, featuring one member from each team.

Zaria, Charlotte, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez were also present ringside. Sol Ruca slammed The Goddess face-first onto the mat and went for the cover, but Kairi Sane broke the pin. Roxy took down The Pirate Princess with a Lou Thesz Press, but Sol Ruca took down both stars with a springboard dropkick.

She wiped them out at ringside with a handspring plancha. Sol Ruca hit Alexa Bliss with a backbreaker and a running knee but got hit with a double stomp in the corner by Kairi Sane. Bliss tried to perform her finishing move on Roxanne, but the Judgment Day member evaded it.

Sol Ruca nailed Alexa and Roxy with a double Sol Snatcher and pinned Perez, but Raquel placed her fellow Judgment Day member's leg on the rope to break the pin, costing the NXT star the match in the process.

In the end, Alexa Bliss hit Kairi Sane with the Abigail DDT and won the match.

