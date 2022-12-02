25-year-old WWE Superstar wants to have a "first-time-ever" match against Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns faced several superstars during his monstrous run as the Universal Champion of the blue brand before becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Recently, NXT Champion Bron Breakker said he could face The Tribal Chief on the main roster.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns became the head of both brands when he defeated Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows to unify both world titles. Since then, The Tribal Chief has decimated several superstars in his path with the help of The Bloodline to remain the champion.

Recently, Reigns has been feuding with The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens on the blue brand. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was asked if there was any superstar with whom he would like to have a "first-time-ever" match, and Breakker named Reigns among other stars:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody." [From 14:00 to 14:32]

Breakker also mentioned several former World Champions, including Sheamus, McIntyre, Rollins, and Owens.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were victorious in the first-ever men's WarGames match on the main roster

Earlier this month, WarGames was announced for the main roster as it replaced the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match from the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to step inside the steel structure against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, The Bloodline lost the advantage match before the event.

During the main event, both teams gave their best and took the other team to their limits. The match was filled with hardcore moments and tension between The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn. After Zayn's interaction with Owens, it sparked doubts in the mind of Reigns.

Nevertheless, Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline when he low-blowed Owens and hit him with his finisher. Zayn's actions allowed the team to capitalize as Jey Uso hit a Splash for the win. The Bloodline won the first-ever Men's WarGames match on the main roster.

