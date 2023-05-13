25-year wrestling legend from SmackDown set to face Seth Rollins in World Heavyweight Championship finals 

Seth Rollins' opponent at Night of Champions 2023 has officially been confirmed. The second half of the tournament took place on SmackDown this week and we had two triple threat matches, leading to 25-year living legend AJ Styles making it to the finals.

It's going to be a huge match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. AJ Styles had to first run through Edge and Rey Mysterio - pinning the former before he defeated Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals in the main event of SmackDown.

After the win, it was confirmed that the new World Heavyweight Champion will either be Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Whoever it turns out to be, fans are likely to be happy given that both men are fan favorites.

For AJ Styles, it would mean a third World Championship in WWE, whereas, for Rollins, it would mark his first world title reign in nearly four years. It has been a while since either man has touched world championship gold, but that will change in Saudi Arabia in just a little over two weeks.

Who do you think will walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Rollins or Styles? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes