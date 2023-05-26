26-year-old female former WWE Superstar says she has to spend surprising amount of money due to travel issues

Wrestling can be a taxing career at the best of times for those within WWE. For those outside the company, traveling to the number of shows they book can be quite a challenge. Travel issues are as real for superstars as they are for the rest of the world. Former WWE star Steph De Lander has spoken out about some of the issues she is facing on the same.

De Lander used to work in NXT under the name Persia Pirotta. She was part of a team with Indi Hartwell, and the two feuded against Toxic Attraction. In April 2022, she was released from the contract with the company. Since then, she has wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling and has been touring with Matt Cardona as well, with the two of them wrestling in GCW. She also made her debut in AEW Dark recently.

The star tweeted about the issues she was facing due to promoters booking her on quite bad airlines and how she had to pay half of what she was getting for a match for her overweight baggage fees.

"I just had to pay half my match fee in overweight baggage fees because promoters keep booking me on dog shit airlines. I’m ready to box 🥊"

Steph De Lander recently revealed she was making more money since leaving WWE

De Lander opened up in a tweet about how she was doing financially overall, saying that she had made more money in the past 12 months when she was on her own, than she did for the year she was with WWE.

The star has become quite popular and defeated Maki Itoh recently in the GCW I Can't Save You event.

It remains to be seen what the next step will be for her wrestling career.

