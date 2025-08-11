  • home icon
  26-Year-Old Female Star Reacts to Recent WWE Release

26-Year-Old Female Star Reacts to Recent WWE Release

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:58 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A WWE star recently exited the company. This has prompted a reaction from a 26-year-old female star.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis has been a part of the NXT roster for the past couple of years. However, he gained a lot of traction in NXT lately due to his 'Playboy' gimmick. He was even involved in a romantic angle with Karmen Petrovich on screen.

This storyline also involved Nikkita Lyons, who always tried to drive a wedge between Karmen and her on-screen boyfriend. However, the storyline ended abruptly a few weeks ago, and since then, Ashante Adonis has not been seen on NXT TV.

Recently, Ashante Adonis took to social media to announce his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, Nikkita Lyons responded to his announcement with a motivating message to the former NXT star.

"Only up !!! You’re a skilled star with unstoppable energy Tehuti," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Karrion Kross has also reportedly left WWE

The peak of Karrion Kross' WWE run took place at NXT when he won the NXT Championship. However, moving up to the main roster turned out to be rather disastrous for Kross. He was first released from the company before being rehired under the new regime. However, Kross still failed to impress management despite being one of the fan favorites on TV.

In the last couple of months, Kross has been more involved in backstage segments and has rarely competed in the ring. Recently, it was reported that Kross' contract was coming to an end. Fightful Select reported that Karrion Kross and Scarlett were legitimately removed from the WWE roster page along with Ashante "Thee" Adonis. It was reported that Kross' contract expired at midnight on August 10.

Sources within the company have also stated that they believe Kross and Scarlett's leaving the Stamford-based promotion was real. However, it is also reported that there is always a chance that this could be a work. The report also stated that several other promotions were unsure if they should reach out to Scarlett and Karrion Kross because they were not sure if their leaving the promotion was a work.

"Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Ashante Thee Adonis were all legitimately removed from WWE's internal roster on August 10, has learned," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Karrion Kross and Scarlett after their WWE release.

Edited by Harish Raj S
