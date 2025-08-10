Disheartening update on Karrion Kross' WWE status - Reports

There has been a massive update regarding Karrion Kross' status with WWE. The Herald of Doomsday has not been in action since his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025 last weekend.According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have legitimately been removed from the WWE roster, along with Ashante Thee Adonins. Fightful's report noted that Kross and Scarlett's contracts expired at midnight on August 10 and were removed from the company's internal roster today.The report added that there were a number of people in the promotion that were surprised that the contract situation got to this point. Sources in the company also informed the publication that they believe that Kross and Scarlett leaving the company was real.However, the report stated that there was always a chance that it was a work. It was also disclosed that a number of companies were not sure if they should reach out to Kross and Scarlett because they were unsure if the situation was a work or not.&quot;Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Ashante Thee Adonis were all legitimately removed from WWE's internal roster on August 10, has learned,&quot; he wrote.Kross' popularity dramatically increased following his rant at WrestleMania 41. The former NXT Champion was not booked for a match at The Show of Shows earlier this year.Vince Russo claims Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux should leave WWEFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross and Scarlett would be better off leaving the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that it would be a good thing for the couple's contracts not to be renewed. He stated that they should head to Hollywood to make movies, and claimed that they were better than the majority of the stars on the roster.&quot;The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies,&quot; he said.Kevin Robert Kesar @realKILLERkrossLINKI’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you. 🙏🏼⏳👊🏼It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Kross and Scarlett following the rumors of their contracts expiring.