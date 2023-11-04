26-year-old makes bold claim ahead of clash with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar has made a bold claim ahead of his bout against Kevin Owens tonight on SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion made his return to the blue brand on October 13. Triple H announced that Adam Pearce had been promoted to RAW GM, and former NWA Champion Nick Aldis will be serving as the new SmackDown GM moving forward.

Nick Aldis noted that Jey Uso was traded to WWE RAW in September and SmackDown had not received compensation yet. Kevin Owens was then announced as the superstar making his way to SmackDown in return for Jey Uso. The Prizefighter is scheduled to compete against Austin Theory tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of the match tonight, Austin Theory took to social media to respond to Owens saying he has a punchable face. Theory disagreed and claimed that fans flock to WWE events to see his face live.

"Punchable Face? Nahhh I got a face that everyone wants to see LIVE🚀 #AustinTheoryLive #SmackDown," he posted.

Kevin Owens punched both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens knocked Austin Theory and Grayson Waller down in one punch during a backstage segment on last week's SmackDown.

Last Friday night, Owens was in a heated argument with Waller and Theory backstage. He claimed that he could knock them down at the same time with one punch and then proved himself right.

Cathy Kelley later interviewed Kevin Owens on SmackDown LowDown and he claimed that she was the one who said that the heel duo had punchable faces.

"Fine, fair enough. You did not text me. That's not true. But you did suggest that they had punchable faces. Did you see? I got both of them at the same time. What did I say? It sounded so smart when I said it on TV. One Punch, One Fist, Two Faces. Doesn't that sound like a t-shirt in the making?" [0:33 - 1:12]

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 but failed to capitalize on the momentum. Only time will tell if he can pull off the upset and get the better of Owens tonight on SmackDown.

