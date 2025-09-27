26-year-old star is the last-minute replacement for Sol Ruca's opponent at No Mercy 2025

Sol Ruca was originally scheduled to face Lainey Reid at NXT No Mercy 2025, in what was a defense of her Women's Speed Championship. Lainey Reid had to be replaced, and a 26-year-old star stepped up.In a very last-minute announcement on social media, Shawn Michaels revealed that Lainey Reid wouldn't be able to compete for an unspecified reason. However, we can only presume that she wasn't medically cleared and that it happened right before the show. As a result, Shawn Michaels had to find a replacement. The good news was that since it was a defense of the Speed Championship and not the NXT Women's North American title, the replacement opponent only needed to compete for five minutes.It was the 26-year-old popular star, Jaida Parker, who stepped up to the plate as Sol Ruca's opponent for the NXT Women's Speed Title. The crowd gave a positive response to her arrival.Unsurprisingly, Sol Ruca and the 26-year-old Jaida Parker would put on a banger that went just shy of five minutes. In case you aren't familiar with WWE Speed Rules, then it's simple. Every match lasts for only five minutes, and this includes the Speed Championship.So that meant that if Jaida Parker couldn't get the job done in under five minutes, Ruca would retain the title. It gives a whole new definition to Champion's advantage. In the very last minute, Lash Legend came out to sort her issues out with Jaida Parker, and Zaria was also in Parker's face. While she avoided both women, leading to Zaria spearing Lash Legend, Jaida Parker came into the ring and was hit by a Sol Snatcher with less than 20 seconds left, giving Ruca the victory.It was quite an incredible and action-packed few minutes, but Ruca is still the Speed Champion.