26-year-old Superstar says her rivalry with Bianca Belair will be as big as "The Rock vs Steve Austin"

Bianca Belair has the biggest target on her back as the RAW Women's Champion. However, former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion and The Eradicator of Judgment Day Rhea Ripley believes her rivalry with The EST will be as big as The Rock and Steve Austin.

The EST of WWE and The Eradicator have crossed paths down in the black-and-gold brand. The two had a major encounter on the main roster when Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were the final two women at Royal Rumble 2021. However, Belair took the win that night, and Ripley hasn't forgotten about it.

The two superstars are set to meet each other inside WarGames at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Speaking to New York Post, the 26-year-old superstar believes that her rivalry with The EST in the near future will be as big as The Rock vs. Steve Austin:

"Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at RAW before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show." [H/T - New York Post]

It will be interesting to see if the two superstars would meet down the line for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair wants to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had similar careers on NXT before making it to the main roster. The two have often crossed paths and left the fans in awe after their performances. Both superstars are currently on the Red Brand.

Earlier this year, the two were set to collide in a one-on-one contest. However, Ripley was pulled out of the match as she wasn't medically cleared. Recently, Bianca Belair spoke to Notsam Wrestling and expressed her desire to face The Nightmare at WrestleMania:

"I’ve always considered Rhea Ripley and I a WrestleMania match, a feud that could go down in history as one of the best feuds that women have had. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Rhea. That’s a dream match of mine." [H/T - Fightful]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair “We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.” - Rhea Ripley on her and Bianca Belair https://t.co/LOn41FO2GP

The two will face each other in the upcoming WarGames match. However, a clash at The Showcase of The Immortals would be a stellar way to itch their rivalry into the history books.

Do you want to see Belair vs Ripley at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes