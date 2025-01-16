26-year-old WWE champion calls out Gunther; takes aim at John Cena and Randy Orton

The John Cena Farewell Tour kicked off on a high note with The Cenation Leader declaring himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. 26-year-old Oba Femi recently addressed having a match with John Cena, Randy Orton, and Gunther in the future.

The 16-time world champion has made clear his intentions of winning the world championship once again, in an attempt to make history with 17 title wins. With the Road to WrestleMania on the horizon, multiple dream matches are being anticipated by millions around the globe.

Addressing dream matches, Oba Femi shared a list of superstars he would like to face during a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast. The 26-year-old stated that he would like to face massive stars including Gunther, John Cena, and Randy Orton some time in the future.

"I mean, as far as dream matches go, I've said this on record before: I want to, I would, I would love to wrestle Gunther, you know, Cena, Randy, those guys," stated Oba Femi. [7:41 onwards]

John Cena could defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, feels analyst

During a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg addressed the possibility of Cena defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The analyst stated that Cena could fairly defeat the Ring General.

Further, he also stated that it would be interesting if Jey Uso ends up taking the title off the legend following his victory. While the scenario seems very interesting, Main Event Jey Uso entering the world title scene against Cena could end up stealing the spotlight.

Jey is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars.

