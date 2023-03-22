26-year-old WWE star advances to her first major title match after defeating Ivy Nile

On the latest episode of NXT, WWE star Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile to earn herself a shot in a multi-woman ladder match for the women's championship at Stand & Deliver.

Wendy Choo was removed from the qualifying match just before tonight's episode. She was set to compete against Lyra Valkyria in qualifying for the upcoming NXT Women's Championship match.

Before their match, Nile vouched to become the NXT Women's Champion, but the 26-year-old star crushed her dreams within five minutes.

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless Lyra Valkyria will now face Ivy Nile who's replaced Wendy Choo in an NXT Women's Championship Fatal-4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier! Lyra Valkyria will now face Ivy Nile who's replaced Wendy Choo in an NXT Women's Championship Fatal-4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier! https://t.co/nUPFvriawa

Valkyria got a nearfall at the beginning, and her opponent tried to hang her by showing her skills. Both women got single-leg takedowns as they traded kicks to the chest before landing stereo kicks on each other's heads.

Ivy Nile hit a gut-wrenching suplex for the two counts, but Lyra Valkyria took control by hitting a step-up enzuigiri, followed by a series of kicks.

She grabbed her challenger's head and hit a snap suplex. However, the 26-year-old WWE star countered by hitting a spinning heel kick for the win when Ivy went for the Dragon Sleeper.

It will be exciting to watch Valkyria battle for the NXT Women's Championship against some of the best women in the ring.

What did you think of Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria tonight?

