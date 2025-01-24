26-year-old WWE star breaks silence after defending a title in another promotion for the first time

WWE star Nathan Frazer has taken to social media to comment on Fraxiom's historic title defense. He and Axiom successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

WWE and TNA announced a new partnership last week, which means there'll be more crossovers between the two companies. Several other NXT stars appeared on Impact this week. This includes Cora Jade, Wes Lee, and Arianna Grace.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom put their NXT Tag Team Title on the line against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. This was the first time in history that the prestigious championship was defended in the iMPACT Zone. Wes Lee interfered in the bout, and he and his stooges cost The Rascalz the titles.

After their successful title defense, the 26-year-old star took to X to share a photo with him and Axiom. He told his partner that it was a pleasure making history with him.

"Tonight, a WWE title was defended on a TNA broadcast for the first time ever. It’s a pleasure making history with you, amigo," he wrote.

There will be more NXT appearances on Impact, and TNA stars will also regularly appear on the black and silver brand.

