  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nathan Frazer
  • 26-year-old WWE star breaks silence after defending a title in another promotion for the first time

26-year-old WWE star breaks silence after defending a title in another promotion for the first time

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 24, 2025 05:01 GMT
History was made this week (Images via WWE.com)
History was made this week (Images via WWE.com)

WWE star Nathan Frazer has taken to social media to comment on Fraxiom's historic title defense. He and Axiom successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

WWE and TNA announced a new partnership last week, which means there'll be more crossovers between the two companies. Several other NXT stars appeared on Impact this week. This includes Cora Jade, Wes Lee, and Arianna Grace.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom put their NXT Tag Team Title on the line against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. This was the first time in history that the prestigious championship was defended in the iMPACT Zone. Wes Lee interfered in the bout, and he and his stooges cost The Rascalz the titles.

also-read-trending Trending

After their successful title defense, the 26-year-old star took to X to share a photo with him and Axiom. He told his partner that it was a pleasure making history with him.

"Tonight, a WWE title was defended on a TNA broadcast for the first time ever. It’s a pleasure making history with you, amigo," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

There will be more NXT appearances on Impact, and TNA stars will also regularly appear on the black and silver brand.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी