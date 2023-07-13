26-year-old WWE star can be world champion, says Konnan 

With top WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair performing fewer dates these days, young talents have the chance to step up and be the next face of the company. Konnan recently commented on the prospect of Dominik Mysterio capturing the world championship at some point.

Dominik Mysterio has improved significantly in the ring over the past year. Moreover, his remarkable character work has made him one of the most despised heels on the roster. The 26-year-old is currently a part of the villainous stable, The Judgment Day, on RAW.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Konnan was asked if WWE world championship gold is in Dominik's future. The pro wrestling veteran replied:

"You’ve seen he’s getting better in the ring, he’s more confident. He’s been in what, two years, and he’s got great, great heat and a good gimmick. So I could see him [as world champion] in the future, not now, definitely (…) he already knows the business. He’s second-generation, he was there when he was a little boy. They obviously like him, and they love The Judgment Day because they do run RAW." (H/T WrestleZone)

Check out the full interview below:

Konnan has a very close connection to the Mysterio family. The 59-year-old helped Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, at the start of his career. He also inducted the former world champion into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Dominik Mysterio is pursuing his first WWE singles title

During his short WWE career, Dominik's only championship win came alongside his dad, Rey, in 2021. They became the first father-son to win tag team gold when they defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania Backlash.

Dominik is now ready to win a championship all on his own. He challenged the reigning NXT North American Champion Wes Lee this past Tuesday. The two stars will collide next week with the belt on the line.

Dominik will bolster The Judgment Day's ranks even more if he can emerge victorious next Tuesday. The upstart's stablemate, Rhea Ripley, is the current Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Damian Priest recently secured the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Will Dominik Mysterio ever become a world champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

