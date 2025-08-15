26-Year-Old WWE Star is Confused by How the Moon Works

A WWE star recently made some startling comments. She expressed her confusion about how the moon works.Nikkita Lyons has been part of the NXT roster since 2021. She was initially featured prominently on TV. However, in recent months, she has struggled to find her place on television and has mostly been seen in backstage segments. The 26-year-old has not stepped into the ring for a televised match on NXT for quite some time. Instead, she has been competing at house shows for the black and silver brand over the past few months.Recently, Nikkita Lyons took to social media to talk about paper moons. She went down a rabbit hole where she expressed confusion over how the moon works.&quot;You know what I don't understand? What we call paper moons. You know? When it's, like, daytime, but, like, there's a faint moon still out. Like, I thought the moon was, like, on the other side of the earth because it's, like, daytime. So, I've been going down the rabbit hole, right? And I don't know. I don't know. I'd like to believe the Earth is a sphere. Okay? But I keep coming across these videos. My algorithm is, like, diving into different theories,&quot; she said.The star continued:&quot;Do you guys know what a freaking paper moon is? Is it just like, what's the science of that? Because I thought it's daytime here. Therefore, it's nighttime on the other side of the world. So the moon should be on the other side of the world. Right? I didn't pay attention in science class, obviously, for this section. So maybe I'm just having a blonde moment. Who knows?&quot;Nikkita Lyons recently reacted to Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis' WWE releaseAshante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis was also part of the NXT roster for the past few years. Recently, he was involved in a love angle with Karmen Petrovic. This storyline also featured Nikkita Lyons, who always tried to drive a wedge between the on-screen couple. However, Karmen and Ashante's on-screen relationship turned sour a few weeks ago, and they parted ways.Recently, Ashante took to social media to announce his departure from WWE. Following this, Lyons responded to the announcement with a message to his former coworker.&quot;Only up !!! You’re a skilled star with unstoppable energy Tehuti,&quot; she wrote.Check out her tweet below:Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wweLINK@tehutimiles Only up !!! 🚀 You’re a skilled star with unstoppable energy Tehuti 🌟🌟🌟💯It will be interesting to see what's next for Nikkita Lyons in WWE.