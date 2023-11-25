26-year-old WWE star picks Roman Reigns in dream Survivor Series WarGames team

Roman Reigns has already been part of a WWE Survivor Series: WarGames winning side in the past. A 26-year-old WWE star recently picked The Tribal Chief in his dream team, along with a few other superstars.

Reigns participated in the first-ever main roster WarGames match at last year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief teamed up with Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy and Jey Uso to defeat a babyface team at the show.

Austin Theory was recently asked about his dream team for a WarGames match. The former United States Champion picked his teammate Grayson Waller as the first member of his side.

"Who's gonna be on Austin Theory's WarGames team? Let's see the first guy, I mean, how could I forget my tag team partner A Town Down Under, Grayson Waller, he's somebody I can trust, he's somebody that always has my back."

Theory then went on to pick Roman Reigns as the second member of his team. He added Stone Cold Steve Austin and Michael Hayes as the final two members of his side.

"And then you gotta acknowledge The Tribal Chief, so Roman Reigns is on my team. But then who else? If you need to open a can of whoop a*s then you better call Austin 3:16, baby! And then we got one more, just one mor, Michael Hayes, baby! Cuz why not be in WarGames and have a free bird on your team?" [From 03:28 to 04:05 ]

The 26-year-old seems to have picked a strong side as part of his dream team for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Roman Reigns is not booked for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE. He has been working a much lighter schedule in 2023 and has only wrestled a handful of matches throughout the year.

While Survivor Series: WarGames is one of the big four premium live events of the year, Reigns is not advertised to be a part of it. Surprisingly, WWE’s top champion will be missing on one of the biggest premium live events of the year.

It’s unclear who Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be. LA Knight could get a rematch at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, the company will need to bring back Reigns to build some interesting storylines for fans to get behind him.

