26-year-old WWE star posts picture with Universal Title; says destined for greatness

Current WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend recently sent out a photo of herself on social media posing next to the Universal and RAW Women's Championship.

The 26-year-old is currently part of a faction with Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah. At NXT Battleground, Legend, Jackson and Mensah helped Dar defeat Dragon Lee to retain the NXT Heritage Cup. During this week's episode of NXT, the group revealed that they will now be known as The Meta-Four.

One of its members, Lash Legend, shared a photo on Twitter of herself gazing at the Universal Championship. In the caption, she wrote that she's looking at her future, and that she's destined for greatness.

"Looking into my future because I’m destined for greatness. #TheLegend," wrote Legend.

WWE Superstar Noam Dar names his influences

Noam Dar has been part of the wrestling juggernaut for many years. He competed in 205 Live, NXT UK and now he's in NXT. He's the current holder of the NXT Heritage Cup, a championship he's held twice for over 540 combined days.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling several months ago, Noam Dar listed a few names who were influences for him.

"Johnny Saint, of course, (former NXT UK General Manager) comes to mind for sure. Steve Grey, Mick McManus, Les Kellett, a lot of guys who had the next level ability in the ring given the time period they were performing. Wrestling in the UK or the World of Sport style was very different from the modern-day wrestling and the WWE style for sure. But the level of talent that these guys had, that they applied to the environment they were in was next level," said Dar.

Noam Dar is scheduled to defend his NXT Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer on next week's episode of WWE NXT.

