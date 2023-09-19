26-year-old WWE star sends a two-word message about The Rock and John Cena

WWE legends John Cena and The Rock were involved in a two-word message from an up-and-coming talent.

The star in question is Austin Theory, who has now been inside the ring with The Leader of Cenation and The Great One.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his monumental return to the company. On his comeback, the 51-year-old legend hilariously ribbed Theory and delivered the "People's elbow" on him.

The 26-year-old star also went into action against Cena at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship. Not just that, but Austin Theory also successfully retained the US title over the 16-time World Champion.

Given that the former US Champion has been inside the ring with two WWE legends, he recently took to Instagram stories to share a two-word message about this massive moment.

Theory posted a picture of himself from 2011 posing in front of the WrestleMania 27 poster where The Rock hosted the show and John Cena faced off against The Miz.

"Dream Big," he wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Austin Theory's Instagram story below:

Theory's two-word message to Cena and Johnson.

Wrestling veteran says John Cena's two-word message on SmackDown may have spoiled The Rock's WWE plan

When The Great One made his massive return to the Stamford-based promotion on SmackDown, he met his former rival Cena.

During the meet-up, The Leader of Cenation and The Rock first shared a little smile showcasing being glad of each other's presence. John Cena said, "Welcome home," before hugging the wrestler-turned-actor.

Recently, legendary manager Dutch Mantell shared that Cena may have spoiled Dwayne Johnson's WWE plan with a two-word message.

"I was touched. I actually got a little bit of a tear. Stop it! I was emotionally affected by it. And he said welcome back. To the fan, welcome back means he is going to be here a while. I mean, welcome back, okay! Then they put it all behind them, and let's move forward. I thought this show was, like I said, match light and talking heavy, but I enjoyed it tonight," Mantell said.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see Dwayne Johnson making more appearances on WWE TV after his massive return on Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you want to see The Rock vs. John Cena one more time? Sound off in the comments section below.