26-year-old WWE star who suffered injury credits Natalya ahead of her recovery

Former women's champion Natalya is a wrestling veteran, and many upcoming female WWE Superstars look up to her. Among rookie talent, NXT star Amari Miller who has been injured for several months, seems to be inspired by Nattie's words of wisdom.

In May 2023, Miller revealed that she was on her way to WWE, followed by torn ACL in March. Well, good for the fans; after a successful surgery, the 26-year-old female superstar has already started hitting the gym.

Many fans assumed she might have suffered a torn ACL during a training session because the injury was not revealed during her last match in January 2023.

Ahead of her positive update and the road to recovery, Amari Miller shared a video performing a barbell bicep curl. She also credited Natalya for motivating her with a quote stating to be a percent better than the day before.

"Gotta be 1 percent better than the day before! This quote has been sticking with me since my surgery and I will never forget it. Quote: @NatbyNature," she wrote.

Miller highly praises The Queen of Harts.

Check out her tweet here.

Natalya training IYO SKY can be a threat to Rhea Ripley

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has gotten better off The Queen of Harts on more than one occasion. Since Nattie failed to put The Eradicator to sleep, she might be looking for revenge on Ripley.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY became Miss Money in the Bank this year. Currently, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has turned her focus on Asuka's title and failed to cash in her MITB briefcase twice.

The wrestling veteran was recently spotted training the 33-year-old star during a practice session. Presumably, many imagined that Natalya was preparing IYO SKY for her MITB cash-in on Rhea Ripley.

The Queen of Harts with IYO SKY.

Check out the video here.

Only time will tell if the Japanese wrestler makes use of training under Nattie to successfully cash in her MITB contract to become a women's champion in WWE.

What did you think of Natalya's quote by Amari Miller? Sound off in the comments section below.