Natalya training with a WWE Superstar who could be a massive threat to Rhea Ripley

The Queen of Harts is one of WWE's most seasoned performers and helps her colleagues stay sharp in the ring. Natalya was recently spotted training with IYO SKY amidst speculation that the Japanese star could cash in on Rhea Ripley.

During Triple H's current regime, the former NXT Women's Champion recently captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, guaranteeing herself a title shot.

While she might be on SmackDown, where Asuka reigns as the WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY can realistically also set her sights on dethroning Rhea Ripley. Beating The Judgment Day's Eradicator, however, is a challenging task, and IYO SKY is taking all the help from the veterans of the game.

The 33-year-old star grappled in the ring with Natalya at the latter's Workhorse gym and posed for some photos together after a visibly fruitful training session with one of the most respected female wrestlers of the modern era.

Natalya recently opened up about another possible WWE title match against Rhea Ripley

The former Divas Champion has been Rhea Ripley's biggest adversary since the Australian star won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley successfully defended the belt at Night of Champions against the veteran and on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where Mami prevailed in both.

With SummerSlam coming up, Natalya spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling and confirmed she would be interested in wrestling Rhea Ripley at the premium live event in Detroit on August 6th.

The 41-year-old superstar might have fallen short of beating Rhea multiple times, but she was still fairly confident of securing another opportunity. Natalya claimed that there was no place in WWE "that was off limits" for her, including competing in a high-profile match against the Women's World Champion at SummerSlam.

