26-year-old WWE Superstar officially added to top faction after NXT

The latest episode of WWE NXT showcased some of the star-studded matches and many top main roster stars as well. After the show, 26-year-old superstar Tyler Bate was officially added as an honorary member of The Brawling Brutes.

On the latest edition of the developmental brand, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Bate teamed up to face The Gallus in a 6-Man tag team Pub Rules match. The bout started with all of the stars competing with each other while using different and unique props. The Brawling Brutes members worked together with Bate to defeat The Gallus.

Following the show, WWE took to Twitter to post an exclusive backstage interview with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Tyler Bate.

Holland started the interview by appreciating Gallus for their incredible effort during the bout. Then, Butch thanked Bate for his contribution. However, Ridge then gave a Brawling Brutes T-shirt to the NXT star and said that he is now an honorary member of the faction following his great performance.

The interview ended with Tyler Bate agreeing that he could get with their 'Fight Night thing,' and all of the three stars started shouting "Banger After Banger."

You can check out the whole interview below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made several announcements on NXT

Cody Rhodes kicked off the latest edition of the white and gold brand. The American Nightmare was supposed to make a major announcement during the show. However, the WWE Universe was treated with several announcements, such as initially, he officially announced a Breakout Tournament for the NXT Men's division, which will take place after the Women's Breakout Tournament is finished.

Rhodes then announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament would return. The American Nightmare then disclosed that Shawn Michaels made him the special guest General Manager for the night.

The Undertaker also made an appearance at the end of the show and then broke his silence on Twitter. You can read more about it here.

Did you enjoy the stacked episode of NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.