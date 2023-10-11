The Undertaker sends five-word message after making first WWE appearance in nine months

WWE
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Oct 11, 2023 08:58 IST
The Undertaker attacked Bron Breakker!
The Undertaker has now shared his first message after making an appearance on WWE NXT.

The final moments of tonight's episode of the white & gold brand were chaotic, to say the least. After Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker, the latter hit him with a devastating Spear. He then declared that there is only one bada** in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker suddenly came out to a huge pop. A right hand followed by a Chokeslam ended things for Breakker in a hurry. The Deadman then celebrated with Carmelo Hayes as the show went off the air. He took to Twitter shortly after and had the following to say:

"👊🏻 - The Baddest of Them All #WWENXT," The Undertaker shared.

Check out a screengrab of The Undertaker's tweet below:

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most promising prospects in WWE today. He is incredibly gifted on the mic and possesses excellent in-ring skills to back it up. The fact that the 16-time World Champion John Cena was in his corner tonight gave him a massive rub, but fans were not expecting that he would also receive a rub from none other than The Phenom.

What did you think of The Undertaker's appearance during the final moments of NXT? Would you have liked to see a match between Bron Breakker and The Phenom in his prime?

