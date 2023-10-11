The Undertaker sends five-word message after making first WWE appearance in nine months

The Undertaker has now shared his first message after making an appearance on WWE NXT.

The final moments of tonight's episode of the white & gold brand were chaotic, to say the least. After Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker, the latter hit him with a devastating Spear. He then declared that there is only one bada** in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker suddenly came out to a huge pop. A right hand followed by a Chokeslam ended things for Breakker in a hurry. The Deadman then celebrated with Carmelo Hayes as the show went off the air. He took to Twitter shortly after and had the following to say:

"👊🏻 - The Baddest of Them All #WWENXT," The Undertaker shared.

Check out a screengrab of The Undertaker's tweet below:

The Undertaker sends a message to Bron Breakker.

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most promising prospects in WWE today. He is incredibly gifted on the mic and possesses excellent in-ring skills to back it up. The fact that the 16-time World Champion John Cena was in his corner tonight gave him a massive rub, but fans were not expecting that he would also receive a rub from none other than The Phenom.

What did you think of The Undertaker's appearance during the final moments of NXT? Would you have liked to see a match between Bron Breakker and The Phenom in his prime?