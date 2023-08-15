26-year-old WWE Superstar reacts after video of her flirting goes viral

This has to be one of the best times to watch WWE as Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are winning hearts and taking over the internet.

Mami and her Latino Heat have been portrayed as an on-screen couple for quite some time, known for their charades and public display of affection. For instance, Mysterio and Ripley accompany each other every time either of them step inside the ring.

Dirty Dom recently shared a TikTok video in which the 26-year-old WWE Superstar played a prank on him. The video ended with Rhea Ripley pinning Dominik against the wall flirtatiously, making the clip viral. Given that Dom Dom was shocked by Mami's move, Ripley reflected upon her actions by stating she could charm or woo her Latino Heat.

"Rhea Rizzley 😈," she wrote.

Check out the tweet by the Judgment Day member below:

Rhea Ripley shared a message after pinning her opponent on WWE RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw former NXT star Indi Hartwell taking on The Eradicator in a one-on-one match-up.

Hartwell was set to take revenge on Ripley on behalf of Raquel Rodriguez, who has not yet been medically cleared to compete. Candice LaRae accompanied the former NXT star as she clashed against the Judgment Day member. However, Rhea Ripley successfully defeated Hartwell, courtesy of her unique pinfall technique.

Taking to social media, the 26-year-old WWE Superstar responded to her pinfall over Hartwell.

"Another one for the collection. 😏," Ripley wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

After the bout, Candice LaRae attacked Mami from behind, followed by Indi Hartwell, taking out the Women's World Champion on RAW. It remains to be seen how Ripley will respond to the attack on next week's edition of the red brand.

What did you think of Dominik and Ripley's viral video? Sound off in the comments section below.

